Fair Chase is a term that, if you’re an Arizona sportsman, you are going to be hearing a lot about in the days and weeks to come, and here is why.
I feel that it is important for you, the Arizona sportsman, to know exactly what this term means. Remember that one of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s talking points about banning trail cameras is they believe the use of passive trail cameras violates Fair Chase.
So, what is Fair Chase? According to one definition I found on the internet, “Fair Chase is primarily defined by individuals and their level of hunting ability. Expert hunters may use more restrictive and less effective techniques than novice hunters.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has a different definition. On page 51 of the 2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations booklet, it states: “Fair Chase is the ethical, sportsmanlike and lawful pursuit and taking of free-range wildlife in a manner that does not give a hunter or an angler improper or unfair advantage over such wildlife.”
It further states: “Fair Chase has been embraced as the proper conduct of a sportsman/sportswoman in the field and has been taught to new hunters for more than a century. It pays respect to the traditions of hunting and angling by emphasizing the development of an individual’s skills rather than reliance on practices or technologies that overwhelm the quarry’s ability to elude detection or take. In many situations, Fair Chase is not something that is enforceable by law. Rather it should be guided by each person’s own ethical compass, which compels them to do the right thing when no one else is watching, even when doing the wrong thing is legal.”
On the department’s website it defines Fair Chase even more. When it comes to new technology and Fair Chase the department states: “New technology developments impact almost every aspect of life, and sportsmen may wonder how hunting is affected as new equipment hits the market. Advances in technology are inevitable, and there always will be a better way to craft a bow, firearm or ammunition and a multitude of hunting and angling accessories. However, in terms of Fair Chase, the line is drawn when that advancement becomes unlawful or provides sportsmen with an improper or unfair advantage. The commission recognizes that development of new or improved technologies and practices can provide benefits to hunters and anglers by improving competency or increasing participation. However, it also believes that the pursuit and taking of wildlife should be managed to conform to the ethical standards of Fair Chase.”
Here is what the commission considers when deciding on Fair Chase issues: “The Commission will monitor and give careful consideration to the Fair Chase implications of an emerging or evolving technology or practice. The following criteria will be used to evaluate whether or not a new technology or practice is a Fair Chase issue:
– A technology or practice that allows a hunter or angler to locate or take wildlife without acquiring necessary hunting and angling skills or competency.
– A technology or practice that allows a hunter or angler to pursue or take wildlife without being physically present and pursuing wildlife in the field.
– A technology or practice that makes harvesting wildlife almost certain, and/or the technology or practice prevents wildlife from eluding detection and/or take.
The department and commission are now taking public comments on the proposal to ban trail cameras. Written comments will be taken until Feb. 1, 2021.
Comments can be sent to rulemaking@azgfd.gov or AZGFD, Attn: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ, 85086.
The issue may be decided at the March 19 commission meeting which will be held in Bullhead City.
