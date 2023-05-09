Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a tying homer in the ninth, and Pavin Smith walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 8-7. Gurriel hit his third homer of the season on the first pitch from Kyle Finnegan. The play was challenged by Washington because left fielder Stone Garrett leaped to catch the ball and hit a fan in the process, but the call stood. Christian Walker singled and Corbin Carroll walked, and Dominic Fletcher sacrificed. After Geraldo Perdomo was intentionally walked, Smith took a 3-1 pitch out of the zone to end the game. Miguel Castro got one out for the victory.