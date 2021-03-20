A day after getting its first win of the season, the Lake Havasu baseball team went back into the loss column on Saturday, falling 10-3 to Flagstaff at John M. Wade Memorial Field.
The Eagles’ lineup gave Knights starter Tyler Thuneman trouble early, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding five more in the third. Flagstaff took a 7-3 lead after its five-run inning, scoring its runs on three hits, two walks and a couple of miscues from Havasu’s defense. The Eagles scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
The Knights collected six hits as opposed Flagstaff’s 11. All of Havasu’s hits were singles while four of the Eagles’ hits were doubles, three of which drove in a total of three runs.
“We swung the bats well and we played good defense like we have been, they were just a better hitting team than we were,” Knights coach Cullen Stahl said. “That’s what it came down to. I could say it’s the first game we played where they hit better than we did.”
Havasu drops to 1-3 on the season while Flagstaff remains undefeated at 4-0. The Eagles entered Saturday’s game outscoring their opponents 39-1 in their previous two games.
In the first inning, Isaiah Rivas broke a 2-2 tie to give the Knights a lead on a RBI single that drove Max Vetter home from third. Havasu’s top-four hitters in the lineup – Colton Bagshaw, Kaden Twyman, Vetter and Espn Simpson – each reached base safely to start the bottom of the frame.
After a leadoff infield single from Bagshaw, Twyman and Vetter each drew a walk to load the bases. The Knights scored two runs after Simpson reached on a fielder’s choice and the Eagles made an error. Simpson was credited with one RBI on the play and made his way to second after the miscue.
Rivas stole second after his run-scoring single, but he was stranded after Colin Clifford struck out and Quinten Anderson was retired on a ground ball.
Havasu had a tough time putting rallies together for the rest of the game, leaving six runners on base.
“We need better energy in the dugout,” Bagshaw said. “If we have better energy in the dugout, it usually makes the batter have confidence and everything leads from there.”
The Knights were only retired in order in the third and fifth innings. Havasu’s best chance to add more runs was in the sixth inning when Simpson (third) and Clifford (first) occupied the corners. Flagstaff reliever Justin Hanson ended the inning by striking out Anderson on a full count. Hanson stuck out four Knights in 1 1/3 innings.
“He was throwing about the low 90s and blew it past us pretty good,” Twyman said about Hanson. “That’s definitely the best arm we’ve seen this year.”
Bagshaw (2-for-4) and Rivas (2-for-3) collected two hits apiece while Twyman (1-for-3) and Clifford (1-for-2) each recorded a hit.
Eagles’ starter Sylas Clerry earned the win after pitching 5 2/3 innings. Thuneman was the losing pitcher after allowing seven runs (two unearned) and five hits in 2 1/3 innings. Knights’ reliever Nick Sinclair struck out five in 4 2/3 innings, but allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
“It’s always tough against a good team that could hit,” Stahl said.
Up next
Havasu will start a streak of three consecutive road games next week, beginning Monday against Independence. It will serve as the season opener for the Patriots.
The Knights will then head to Lee Williams (March 24) and Verrado (March 26) in the Desert West opener next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.