Shohei Ohtani's sparkling future on and off the baseball field suddenly became murky when tests revealed a tear in a ligament in his pitching elbow. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar could require a second Tommy John surgery, although he is still getting tests. The injury occurred about 11 weeks before Ohtani was expected to get a historic payday in free agency after six seasons with the Angels. he Angels confirmed Thursday that he intends to keep playing this season as their designated hitter.