Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas split their two games last weekend in Scottsdale and Peoria, but the final results came second to the overall experience for fans and players.

 John Busker/Cronkite News

SCOTTSDALE – In a matter of weeks, Scottsdale Stadium and Peoria Sports Complex transformed from the spring training homes of the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners to a two-night pit stop for another team with a produce-inspired mascot.

The Savannah Bananas came to town last weekend for a two-game set as part of their 2023 world tour. Friday’s opener came down to a walk-off single in a 4-3 Bananas’ victory over their crosstown rivals, the Savannah Party Animals, but the games may have been the least intriguing part of the overall experience.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.