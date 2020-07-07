Fall sports will be back at Lake Havasu High School, but it could look much different.
Due to Gov. Doug Ducey’s order which pushes the start of the school year back to at least Aug. 17, all fall sports must also delay their practices until that day, or until students are physically allowed on campus.
“We’re still awaiting more guidance from the [Arizona Interscholastic Association],” said new LHHS athletic director Dustin Zampogna.
According to Zampogna, the AIA is considering altering the schedule for fall sports, though no plans have been officially announced.
The Knights’ football team was originally scheduled to begin their season on Friday, Aug. 21, but that date is now is jeopardy. While most other fall sports don’t begin until September, both boys’ and girls’ golf also start in August.
Zampogna’s first year as the athletic director has hardly been a seamless transition for him, but with his past experience with different sports at Lake Havasu, he is confident the school can navigate this difficult time.
“It’s been a wild ride and no one could’ve expected the situation we’re in, but I’m sure the right decisions will be made,” he said. “The obvious hope is to have a fall sports season, but we want to be safe as well.”
The AIA was planning on sending each member school a pair of surveys to gauge the interest and plans of returning to play. According the Zampogna, those surveys have been pushed back to a later unknown date.
While LHHS will take a wait and see approach to how it will operate its fall sports season, Thunderbolt Middle School has canceled athletics in the first semester of the coming school year.
Football, volleyball, cross country and fall spiritline are all firmly in the first semester of the school year, while basketball and winter spiritline begin in the first semester and end in the second semester.
