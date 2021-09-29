The Lake Havasu volleyball team got back to .500 with a five-set win over West Point on the road on Tuesday.
The Knights defeated the Dragons 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 10-25, 15-13) to improve to 3-3 on the season. Down 13-10 in the fifth game, Havasu prevailed with a 5-0 run to clinch the match. A couple of serves from Brooklyn Hawkins started the Knights’ run that ended with a kill from Carly Cordero.
“They easily could’ve given up (after the fourth set) and lost the whole thing,” Knights head coach Tim Rodriguez said. “They stayed tough and they served tough when they had to and made the passes when they had to.”
Rodriguez described his team’s 5-0 run as “huge” especially after being held to 10 points in the fourth game.
“That’s one of the things we talked about at practice, besides being better and consistent at serves and serve receives, is believing in ourselves and being confident,” Rodriguez said. “If we’re going to make errors, they’re going to be confident and aggressive errors and not passive.”
Rodriguez returned to coaching at Monday’s practice after an illness kept him away from the team for about a week. He is grateful to be back on the sidelines and praised his assistant coaches for taking over during his absence.
“When something is taken away from you for a little bit, you miss it,” Rodriguez said. “I care about these kids a lot and miss being with them every day.”
Up next
The Knights will open Desert West regional play when they host the Canyon View Jaguars (6-2) on Friday. Match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The start time was moved up from 6 p.m. due to the Golden Shovel football game scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Lee Barnes Stadium.
