The first ever Meins Walema Memorial Tournament is coming to Centennial Park this weekend, and it will have a little something for everyone whether you’re a softball enthusiast or not.
The tournament is held in memory of local high school athletes Tatum Meins and Sherene “Siri” Walema, who both died this spring in a car accident, and is being organized by the girls’ families. Both girls played softball for Lee Williams.
Meins was a senior last spring who had signed a letter of intent scholarship to play college softball at William Penn University in Iowa. Walema was a freshman who played on the Volunteers’ varsity squad. All of the money raised during the three-day tournament that kicks off on Friday will go to scholarship funds in the girls’ names.
“The whole point of this is to honor the girls, and raise money for their scholarships – the Tatum Meins Scholarship Fund, and Siri’s Dreamcatcher Fund,” said Nicole Sieber, Siri’s mother.
Sieber said both scholarships will be open to anyone – not just Lee Williams students.
The Tatum Meins Scholarship will be awarded to an athlete heading into their first year of college.
Siri’s Dreamcatcher Scholarship will go to a low income athlete who would not otherwise be able to afford to play softball. Sieber said Walema was one of those low income players, and wouldn’t have been able to become the player she was without similar scholarships over the years.
“She has always been a low income player, so we have done hundreds of scholarships to keep her in the game. That is why she was so amazing, because I was able to utilize those things,” Sieber said.
Sieber said she plans to make the memorial tournament an annual event. She said this weekend was selected because Walema’s 16th birthday would have been this Sunday – which is the last day of the tournament.
“I wanted to be able to have a family get together for her birthday after the games on Sunday, and they will reveal her memorial bench at Centennial Park,” Sieber said. “That’s what we did for her birthday this year.”
More than just softball
Centennial Park will be bustling throughout the Meins Walema Memorial Tournament, with lots more than softball in the works.
Sieber said there are more food and merchandise vendors than she can name that are planning to set up a booth or truck to sell their wares – and all of them are local businesses.
The tournament will also feature live entertainment, with the Rivals Band scheduled to play throughout the games on Friday – which begin at 5 p.m. The Janie Lane Live Band will take the stage on Sunday during the slowpitch tournament.
“We are still working on trying to figure out what we are going to put in there for entertainment on Saturday,” Sieber said. “I have a message in to a DJ, but as of now there is no music set for Saturday. But we will have live singers for the National Anthem.”
The tournament will also have lots of prizes for attendees with a 50-50 raffel, a gun raffle, and a silent auction. All of the winners will be announced on Sunday morning at about 10 a.m.
Sieber said she has been overwhelmed by the number of local businesses who have stepped up to donate goodie baskets and otherwise help out with the event.
“There are so many – I can’t even mention them all. There are about 50 or 60 of them,” she said. “The community has really come together and everybody has offered their help. Everybody has just been really amazing. Hopefully next year it will be even bigger and we will have more teams coming in. It can bring a lot of people to our community, so I think it is good to pay back in that way. I would love to just thank the community for all of their support. It means a lot.”
On the diamond
The competition will include fast pitch tournaments for 14 and under, 16U, and 18U ASA travel softball teams on Friday and Saturday, then wrap up with a “Crazy Coed” slowpitch softball tournament on Sunday.
Tournament organizer Mike Schmidt said there are about 30 teams who have signed up to compete this year – roughly 15 slowpitch teams and 15 fast pitch teams.
“There are quite a few Kingman teams, and others coming from Bullhead, Havasu, Parker, Flagstaff and Vegas,” Schmidt said. “It is all the surrounding areas that knew Siri and Tatum.”
Schmidt said the fast pitch tournaments will kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. for pool play, with brackets set to begin on Saturday morning. The slowpitch tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
All of the games will be played at Centennial Park, and there is no admission fee to get in.
