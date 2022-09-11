Knights Cross Country team

The Knights cross country team poses with their girls’ varsity second place trophy and individual medals after their race at Cibola.

 Courtesy

The Lake Havasu High School girls and boys cross country teams placed in the top three in their first meet of the season, the West Wetlands Cross Country Invite hosted by Cibola High School Saturday morning.

“We’re satisfied with our team results,” coach Erika Washington said. “I’m particularly excited about everybody’s times right now because this was our first meet and already they are knocking not just seconds, but some of them were knocking minutes off of their Watermelon Run time trial time.”

