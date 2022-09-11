The Lake Havasu High School girls and boys cross country teams placed in the top three in their first meet of the season, the West Wetlands Cross Country Invite hosted by Cibola High School Saturday morning.
“We’re satisfied with our team results,” coach Erika Washington said. “I’m particularly excited about everybody’s times right now because this was our first meet and already they are knocking not just seconds, but some of them were knocking minutes off of their Watermelon Run time trial time.”
Medals were awarded to the top 15 times in the varsity race and top 10 in the junior varsity race.
The girls team placed second with only Cibola ahead of them. Here are the girls’ varsity race medal-winning times for the Knights:
Katie Bell, 20:59, 2nd overall
Celeste Switzer, 22:13, 5th overall
Lorena Hansen, 23:10, 6th overall
Rilee Thuneman, 24:31, 13th overall
Bell was leading the race the entire time, until the final straight away when she began to struggle and passed out. Seconds later, she came to and finished her race, only falling behind one spot as well.
Here are the girls’ JV race medal-winning times for the Knights:
Taylor Smith, 26:44, 4th overall
Athena Conway, 26:46, 5th overall
The boys team came in third with Cibola in first and Kofa in second. Here are the boys’ varsity race medal-winning times for the Knights:
Nathan Merrill, 17:13, 2nd overall
Alex Gallegos, 18:51, 8th overall
Jamie Henson, 19:39, 14th overall
Here are the boys’ JV race medal-winning times for the Knights:
Japen Patel, 22:48, 8th overall
The team had really amazing finishes to the 3.1-mile course in humid Yuma, Washington said.
“They ran strong from start to finish,” Washington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.