Professional anglers will compete on Lake Havasu in two tournaments next week, followed by the Lake Havasu Striper Derby in May.
• The American Bass/Ranger Boats Bass Tournament is Saturday, Feb. 1. Weigh-in is from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs, water, and snacks. For information, call 714-423-4532 or visit AmericanBass.com.
• A few days later, WON Bass will hold its second annual AZ Open at Lake Havasu from Feb. 5-7. Official practice is Feb. 1-4. The awards ceremony is Friday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Windsor stage. Bass Cat test rides will be available on Feb. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. at Windsor 4 launch ramp. The entry deadline is Jan. 31. For information, visit wonews.com.
• In May, WON returns to Lake Havasu for the 38th annual Lake Havasu Striper Derby. The event is scheduled for May 16-17. This year’s grand raffle prize Klamath 16 EXW paired with a Suzuki 40 HP motor and trailer. The Striper Derby festivities kick off on Friday afternoon at the team check-in, held at Anderson Toyota at 6510 Showplace Ave in Lake Havasu City. Anderson Toyota will host all anglers and family members at a special appreciation barbecue during registration hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Teams will check in during this time, and they may purchase event T-shirts, make partner changes and enter the blind bogie and big fish options if not already entered. Late sign-ups will also be taken at this time. After check-in, a brief captain’s meeting will take place to go over event rules and weekend activities for first time entrants.
The entry fee is $175. For information about the WON Lake Havasu Striper Derby, call Billy Egan at 949-366-0248.
