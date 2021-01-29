In its first home game of the season, the Lake Havasu boys soccer team were unstoppable with five different players scoring in a 9-0 victory over Canyon View on Friday.
Oswaldo Sanchez and Jesse Dominguez each recorded a hat trick and the game was called after 60 minutes of play due to a mercy rule. Per Arizona Interscholastic Association rules, a soccer game must end any time after the 60th minute of play when a team is eight or more goals behind.
Havasu head coach Christina Gibbs said passing and finishing drives was a focal point at practice after their 2-0 loss to Millennium on Tuesday.
“We’ve been working on it all week so I’m happy about it and hopefully we’ll continue that on Tuesday (against Agua Fria),” Gibbs said.
The nine-goal victory breaks a two-game losing streak for Havasu, which lost its previous two games by a combined 3-0 goal differential. The Knights fell 1-0 to Yuma Catholic on Jan. 21 before losing Millennium.
“We struggled against Millennium and I think we just didn’t play well on Tuesday,” Gibbs said. “We were definitely the better team. We had 17 shots on goal and they had two and both of theirs went in and we were just all off.”
Sanchez put Havasu on the board early inside the first minute after scoring on a play where he stole the ball away from a Canyon View defender. In the sixth minute, Dominguez dribbled the ball several yards before running past defenders for his first goal of the game.
Sanchez and Dominguez each missed a scoring opportunity later in the half with the former shooting past the left post and the latter missing the net on a header.
Angel Castaneda made it a three-goal game in the 30th minute on a sliding kick and Sanchez and Dominguez each added their second score of the afternoon before halftime.
Team captains Castaneda, Danny Pando and Jesus Rodriguez each said communication was key in the victory.
“I give it all to our coach for not letting us slack at all,” Castaneda said.
“It was the communication and the momentum of us being at our home field,” Pando said. “Something about being at home, we always play good.”
“The past two games, we’ve been asleep for most of the game,” Rodriguez said. “Most of the game, we decided to wake up and started talking more and moving the ball around.”
Coming out at halftime with a 5-0 lead, Havasu quickly scored inside the first two minutes of the second half on a goal from Antonio Reyes. That goal came on a free kick inside the box. Dominguez completed the hat trick in the 49th minute on a ball off a corner kick from Reyes.
Sanchez recorded his hat trick on a free kick inside the box in the 56th minute. Jose Alvarado joined in on the scoring in the 58th minute on shot from inside the box. The game would be called two minutes later.
“My hats off to them for finishing,” Pando said about Sanchez and Dominguez’s hat tricks. “We’ve been working on finishing a lot and they did that today.”
Up next
The Knights (2-2, 1-1 Desert West) will host Agua Fria (1-1. 1-0 Desert West) in a Desert West Regional matchup on Feb. 2. The Owls only victory of the season so far was a 3-1 victory over the Canyon View Jaguars on Wednesday. Their loss was a 7-0 defeat to Independence on Jan. 19.
