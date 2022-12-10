Lakeside Orthopedic-Physical Therapy donated 50 foam rollers to the Lake Havasu High School athletics department and demonstrated proper technique with the boys soccer program Thursday.
The generous donation is part of Lakeside’s effort to promote health and wellness throughout the community, especially within young athletes.
“The soccer program was chosen specifically because of the prolonged and high intensity nature of the sport,” Lakeside Orthopedic-Physical Therapy Director Thomas White, DPT, said. “And because of the potential for increased risk for soft-tissue injuries. Foam rollers are a great way to reduce soft tissue restrictions and improve flexibility to reduce risk for injury and hasten the recovery after hard training and competition.”
Each one of the athletes gets to keep their foam roller donated by Lakeside to use throughout the season and assist with recovery.
The demonstration Thursday thoroughly focused on proper technique in using the foam roller on the lower extremities, White said.
Lakeside also has plans in the works to donate even more foam rollers to be held in the athletic trainer’s room for other Lake Havasu High School athletes to utilize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.