Lake Havasu High School boys soccer program

Lakeside Orthopedic-Physical Therapy Director Thomas White, DPT, demonstrates proper technique with the foam roller to the Lake Havasu High School boys soccer program.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Lakeside Orthopedic-Physical Therapy donated 50 foam rollers to the Lake Havasu High School athletics department and demonstrated proper technique with the boys soccer program Thursday.

The generous donation is part of Lakeside’s effort to promote health and wellness throughout the community, especially within young athletes.

