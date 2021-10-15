The Lake Havasu football team set a program record for most points in a game in a 70-14 road victory over Washington on Friday.
The Knights’ previous high was 64 points, which was set in 2004 against Cactus Shadows, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
“It was one of those nights where we did a lot of things right,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said.
Friday’s victory was the Knights third consecutive win, moving them to 3-2 after losing the first two games of the season. During the three-game winning streak, the Knights have scored at least 30 points in each of those contests. Heading into Friday’s game, the Washington Rams rode a three-game winning streak after a 0-2 start.
The Knights started its record-setting night with a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Havasu scored two more times to go into halftime with a 42-14 advantage. A running clock was implemented after the Knights made it a 56-14 game in the third quarter. Thompson said special teams is an area that needs to improve after the Rams scored on a kickoff return.
Despite the mishaps on special teams, Thompson said Friday’s victory was a good overall team win, particularly with the offensive line standing out.
“This is the third week in a row where they just took over the game,” Thompson said about the offensive line. “With Isaac (Stopke), Wayne (Wilson) and Gavin Briggs and (James) Douglas, we were able to roll out four different running backs…They were getting five, six, seven, 10 yards before any Washington defender was there.”
With a huge 42-point lead, the Knights took many of their starters out and played their reserves for the rest of the second half.
“Those guys give us a tremendous look week in and week out,” Thompson said about the reserves. “They do a good job of getting after each other. There’s lots of guys that got reps that have been putting in a lot of work. I think we dressed 48 guys tonight and all 48 contributed.”
Brenton Szymanski had a career night on Friday, scoring four touchdowns – three as a receiver and one as a punt returner. Stopke scored two touchdowns, followed by scores from Douglas, Wilson and Cody Pellaton. Quarterback Austin Head also had a rushing score to go along with his three touchdown passes to Szymanski. Kicker Cooper Jones was a perfect 10-for-10 on extra point attempts.
“We had a lot of guys touch the ball and a lot of different guys executed,” Thompson said. “All the work that we’re putting in from the summer to now, the ones, the twos, the threes, guys that moved up from the JV team that got those reps, we were able to get a lot of guys to touch the ball tonight and execute on all aspects.”
Up next
Havasu goes on the road for the third consecutive week for a Southwest clash against Deer Valley (5-1, 0-1 Southwest) next Friday. The Skyhawks were previously unbeaten until losing to the Buckeye Union Hawks 49-28 on Friday night.
It could be a battle of top 16 teams in the 4A conference, as the Skyhawks were ranked 11th and the Knights were No. 16 in this week’s state rankings. Next Friday’s game is the last away contest on the Knights schedule.
