The No. 13 Lake Havasu High School varsity football team fell 42-21 to the No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North Eagles on the road tonight in the semifinal round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A state football championship tournament.
The Eagles defense was by far the toughest that the Knights have seen all season and the Knights’ normal “bread and butter” of the run game was met with resistance all night.
Senior running back Isaac Stopke was tackled behind the line of scrimmage multiple times and the Knights offense struggled to get those breakout run plays they’re known for.
Stopke still managed to score three TDs, one early in the first quarter, the second right before halftime, and the third in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore running back Gavin Briggs stepped up by playing wide receiver for a good portion of the night and made some big catches that were the few highlights of the Knights offense of the night.
At halftime, Gilbert North led 28-14.
After receiving the second half kickoff, Stopke went in at quarterback and handed the ball off to senior running back Evan Smith almost every play. The following possession, Havasu senior quarterback Josh Deffenbaugh stepped in. Havasu junior quarterback Tyler Thompson did not play the rest of the game.
Multiple Knights turnovers on downs gave the Eagles good field position and opened up opportunities for the state’s passing leader, quarterback Adam Damante, to throw deep balls down to wide receiver Brandon Phelps.
The Eagles scored two more TDs in the second half, putting the final score at 42-21, and ending the Knights’ postseason. The Eagles will head to Sun Devil Stadium next Friday for the 4A state championship game.
