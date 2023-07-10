BULLHEAD CITY – Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Brandon Cunniff is offering private lessons at Rotary Park.
A 27th-round draft pick by the Florida Marlins in 2010, Cunniff, who was raised in California, played college baseball out of California State University San Bernardino. He went on to sign with the Braves in 2013 and pitched two seasons in the big leagues beginning in 2015. Cunniff went on to pitch in 59 games and posted a record of 4-2 out of the bullpen.
While playing baseball was always his priority, Cunniff was always told that he would be a great coach. After moving to Fort Mohave, he fell in love with it and started offering private lessons.
“I’m hoping to bring proper instruction that will help kids get recognized out of this smaller town,” Cunniff said. “There is no reason eventually that travel ball teams out of this community can’t compete with the bigger cities. Hopefully, get some kids signed by bigger colleges or even drafted and get to experience what I was blessed to do and play at the highest level.”
Solo lessons (30 minutes): $50
Solo lessons (60 minutes): $65
Two kids working together (60 minutes): $45 each (Only hitting and fielding)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.