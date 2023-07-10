BULLHEAD CITY – Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Brandon Cunniff is offering private lessons at Rotary Park.

A 27th-round draft pick by the Florida Marlins in 2010, Cunniff, who was raised in California, played college baseball out of California State University San Bernardino. He went on to sign with the Braves in 2013 and pitched two seasons in the big leagues beginning in 2015. Cunniff went on to pitch in 59 games and posted a record of 4-2 out of the bullpen.

