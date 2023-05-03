LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the days count down to Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, four horses have died at the iconic track since last week. It most certainly will cast an unwelcome and tragic shadow over the world’s most famous race.

One of the horses, Wild on Ice, was scheduled to run in the Derby but suffered an injury to his left hind leg last Thursday. The winner of the Sunland Derby was pulled up on the backstretch during training. The 3-year-old gelding walked onto the horse ambulance and was evaluated at the track and then shipped to an equine hospital in Lexington, where the horse was euthanized.

