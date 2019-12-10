For the second time this season, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team cruised to easy win over Parker, defeating the Broncs 6-1 Tuesday night.
The Knights (4-0) were led by junior Tristan Fowler, who scored each of Lake Havasu’s first five goals of the night.
“I’m excited for him and his future,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “I think last year, maybe we expected too much of him and maybe he carried that weight on his shoulders a little too much. I think this year, he’s taken it on and he’s showing he can handle being our finisher up front.”
Fowler now has 13 goals this season to lead the team.
For his second goal of the night, Fowler corralled a long pass and with the Broncs’ keeper far out of the box, he simply chipped it over his head for an easy score.
His fourth goal came off a header in the box from a cross by senior Randy Gallegos.
On his 16th birthday, sophomore Anthony Reyes scored Lake Havasu’s sixth goal of the night.
Parker added its lone goal on a free kick which just cleared the outstretched arm of Knights’ junior keeper Victor Rueda.
Lake Havasu defeated Parker 9-1 on the road earlier this season.
Up next, the Knights will compete in the Mohave County Soccer Tournament. Lake Havasu will begin the three-day tournament with a match Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against Palo Verde Valley from Blythe, California. The match will be held at Kingman High School.
The Knights will face familiar foes on Friday in Lee Williams at noon and Mohave at 6 p.m.
“I would like to us play a little quicker pace going into the tournament,” said Gibbs. “I don’t really know Blythe, because we’ve never played them, so Thursday will be kind of a surprise. We know Lee Williams and Mohave and we always play those two teams pretty tight, so I think Friday is going to be a good day for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.