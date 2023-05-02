TORONTO — In the aftermath of the Florida Panthers’ wildest win ever Sunday and maybe the biggest upset in NHL history, Paul Maurice got asked whether he and his team would be satisfied if this is where the 2022-23 NHL season ended. Their first-round upset of the record-setting Bruins will go down in history no matter what happens in the rest of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs and gave the Panthers, who had only won four postseason series in their history before this week, their biggest achievement in a generation.

Florida celebrated it Sunday and into Monday, and even couldn’t help but keep talking about it Tuesday before opening Round 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Canada, and yet there was no feeling this had to be the singular achievement for this group. “It makes you thirsty,” Paul Maurice said Monday, and his team is on track for more after stealing Game 1 from the Maple Leafs, 4-2, in Toronto.

