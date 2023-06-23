Kuhron “Boogie” Patrick returns to Lake Havasu City for his second season as a left handed pitcher for the Havasu Heat baseball team.
Patrick grew up in Johnstown, Colorado, where his father introduced him to football, basketball and baseball, at just six years old.
Also around that age, his father coined the nickname “Boogie.”
“My pops and I were driving in the car,” Patrick said. “I was in the backseat, and when he looked in his mirror, he saw me just digging for gold. Then I came out with a winner, and he kept watching me. Then I ate it, and he called me out.”
Ever since, Patrick has proudly introduced himself as “Boogie.”
As he got older, Patrick quickly realized he was drawn toward the mental aspects of playing baseball, rather than the more physical sides of football and basketball.
“Growing up, I wasn’t always the most athletic kid, so I had to find what I was best at,” Patrick said.
His father played football as a kid, and none of Patrick’s older brothers played baseball. Much to his father’s delight, Patrick found his niche with baseball.
Patrick attended and played for Porterville College, a community college in northern California, for the past two years – where he roomed with Heat infielder and veteran Kaden Twyman.
“Playing at Porterville really showed me that you have to grow up in this game,” Patrick said. “You can’t baby everything and it’s really taught me a lot about life. Not all things are going to go your way and you just have to push through it and keep going.
Both Patrick and Twyman plan on attending and playing at Benedictine College in Mesa, Arizona, in the fall.
“I love coming out here with the boys, having fun, and winning as many games as we can, because I hate to lose,” Patrick said.
Before spending the summers in Lake Havasu City, Patrick wasn’t much of an outdoors person. But now, some of his favorite memories have been made here on the lake with his teammates.
“I like going to the cliffs and up river toward Needles, it’s really pretty,” Patrick said.
Patrick is no stranger to spending lots of time around others – he grew up with five siblings, one of which is his twin.
“It was definitely fun, and brought lots of entertainment to everyone in the house,” Patrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.