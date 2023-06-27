From Scottsdale to Vancouver, Jaden Lipinski’s next stop is 2023 NHL Draft

Jaden Lipinski, who developed his passion for hockey as a member of the Jr. Coyotes, plans to return to the Vancouver Giants next season. The Scottsdale native is projected to be selected in the third or fourth round of Wednesday’s 2023 NHL Draft.

 Courtesy of Jaden Lipinski

PHOENIX – Auston Matthews is the obvious name on the Valley’s short list of NHL stars. The superstar center already has 299 goals and 542 points in his young career. Matthews isn’t the only one, however. Mark Kastelic and Mathew Knies grew up playing for the Jr. Coyotes and eventually made their NHL debut.

The Jr. Coyotes have a history of producing goal scorers who can forecheck and play two ways. Scottsdale native Jaden Lipinski, a 6-foot-3 forward, fits that style and looks to become Arizona’s next hockey star as Wednesday’s NHL Draft approaches.

