From Scottsdale to Vancouver, Jaden Lipinski’s next stop is 2023 NHL Draft

Ryne Nelson struck out six in seven innings in his strongest start of the season, Ketel Marte added two hits and homered for the second consecutive game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the surging San Francisco Giants 5-2 to avoid a series sweep. Christian Walker extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double for Arizona. Alek Thomas had three hits for the Diamondbacks, whose lead in the NL West had been trimmed to 1 ½ games over the Giants after San Francisco won the first two games of the series. Arizona set a franchise record with its 79th consecutive game without being shut out, the ninth-longest streak in the majors since 1998.