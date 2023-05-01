GCU set to play in NCAA men’s volleyball tournament for first time in program history

Grand Canyon University went 22-7 and earned the school’s first invitation to the NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship.

 Photo courtesy of David Kadlubowski/GCU

PHOENIX – For the first time in program history, the Grand Canyon University men’s volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship.

Lopes coach Matt Werle and his team dominated the regular season before falling short to top-seeded UCLA in the semifinals of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship on April 20.

