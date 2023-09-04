Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding

Jarvis Jones of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Sanford Stadium in 2012 in Athens, Georgia. 

 Scott Cunningham/Getty Images/TN

ATHENS, Ga. — Another member of the Georgia football team was jailed for driving recklessly, and this time it was a member of the coaching staff.

Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday night by Athens-Clarke County police and charged with reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:26 p.m. and released an hour later on a $2,400 bond. Maximum limits typically means more than 20 mph over the speed limit. A police report was not immediately available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.