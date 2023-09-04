Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding

There will be at least one American man in the U.S. Open quarterfinals because two will face each other in the fourth round. Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton each made it to the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time with victories on Friday and will meet on Sunday. Paul eliminated No. 21 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, and Shelton got past Aslan Karatsev of Russia. Another man from the United States, 2022 semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, reached the fourth round in New York for the fourth consecutive year. Winners on the women's side included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Muchova.