Getting into the swing of things: Arizona Diamondback players talk pregame routines

Devin Booker scored 25 points, Chris Paul added 16 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-115 on Friday night. Surging Phoenix has won 12 of 16 as it waits for superstar Kevin Durant to return from a knee injury to make his Suns debut. Terrence Ross made a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to put the Suns up 94-87. Phoenix led the rest of the way and Booker’s 3-pointer with two minutes left gave the Suns an 11-point lead. It also gave the three-time All-Star 1,052 career 3-pointers, which set a franchise record. Isaiah Joe led Oklahoma City with a career-high 28 points.