Scoring was hard to come by on a chilly night at Lee Barnes Stadium as Gila Ridge held on for a 1-0 win over Lake Havasu Tuesday night.
The Knights (4-3-1) and Hawks battled back and forth in a match which saw few shots on goal for either side.
“We knew this was going to be one of our toughest matches of the year for us,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “The girls were a little intimidated by their size but they hung in there and I give them props and only letting one past. We got the rest of the season to build.”
Gila Ridge broke the scoreless tie in the 30th minute on a long-range strike from senior Kylee House.
The Knights had some opportunities to score but not many as the Hawks’ speed and stingy defense kept Lake Havasu at bay.
“From my vantage, the whole game was played in the middle third,” said Kistler. “We didn’t have many shots on them. The offense really didn’t have much going tonight. Overall, I’m pleased the way we played and we got some things to work on over break but we’ll come back stronger.”
The defensive efforts of freshman Kayden Mortenson and senior Jenna Diller caught Kistler’s attention Tuesday night, as well as junior goal keeper Reese Myers who is still new to the position.
The Knights will have the next three weeks off for winter break and are scheduled to play again Jan. 10 on the road against Yuma.
