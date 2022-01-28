The Lake Havasu High School girls’ basketball team lost another game Friday night, but head coach Charles Welde says it was the team’s best effort yet.
Last night, the Lady Knights traveled to La Joya Community High School for a regular season game against the Lobos. LHHS lost the game 48 to 34.
Welde was extremely proud of the way his team performed, saying that for most of the fourth quarter it was a 6-point game.
“We had to foul the last two minutes so the score wasn’t as close as the game,” Welde said. “It was a fun game with a lot of energy from both teams.”
Welde says that Friday’s game was a sign the LHHS girls’ basketball program is headed in the right direction.
Havasu returns to the court on Monday. The Lady Knights will hit the road to play a 5:30 p.m. game against Verrado High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.