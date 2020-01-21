A season ago, winning a West Valley Region game seemed like a pipe dream for the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team. However, this season is a much different story.
The Knights lost 41-35 on the road to Desert Edge on Tuesday night, a much closer contest than last season’s games which saw Havasu lose by an average margin of 40 points.
“I’m proud of the way they’re hanging in there, but we need to find a way to win these close games sooner or later,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “We beat ourselves and had a lot of mental mistakes.”
After leading by two at the end of the first quarter, Havasu (4-11, 0-3 West Valley) trailed by one heading into halftime.
Desert Edge pulled ahead in the third quarter and staved off a Knights’ run in the fourth with some key free throws.
Junior Saydra Pappenfus had a big night for Havasu, scoring a team-high 18 points.
“She did everything for us out there,” said Rockwell of Pappenfus. “Hopefully it’ll give her some confidence going forward.”
The Knights will have another opportunity to win their first region game of the season on Thursday with a road matchup against Deer Valley. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
