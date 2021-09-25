For the first time since August, the Lake Havasu girls golf team finished with more strokes than their opponent.
The Knights finished with a total score of 173 – 11 more strokes than Millennium (162) in a match at Lake Havasu Golf Club on Thursday. The loss breaks a seven-match winning streak.
A positive for the Knights is they improve their score from the last time they played the Tigers. When the Knights played the Tigers earlier this season, they lost to them by 40 strokes – a 29 stroke improvement.
Another positive takeaway is the Knights’ 173 score was good enough for Havasu to crack the top 10 in the state rankings. As of Friday night, the Knights are ranked No. 10, moving up two spots.
“Even though we didn’t win the match itself, it’ll help us in the long run,” Knights head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “Otherwise, the girls played pretty well, I think each girl had a hole they wanted back, but we put up some bad scores even with some bad holes on there.”
Sophomore Britteny Gomez recorded the Knights’ lowest score, shooting a 40 (4-over par) – snapping a five-match streak of her scoring in the 30s.
Ava Gorden and Julia Conley each shot a 43, followed by Gia Jehle and Chloe King each recording a 45 and Alexus Nordgren scored a 46.
“I think we had a good overall team performance,” Wojcicki said. “Julia, our No. 6, she played really well. She was one of the better scorers that we had. All the girls that started played head-to-head against Millennium and all did really well and carried their own weight.”
Up next
The Knights will have a week off and will return on Oct. 4 in a road match against Verrado and Youngker at Sundance Golf Course in Buckeye.
