The Lady Knights have netted their first win with an exclamation point.
On Thursday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Kingman Bulldogs and handily put Kingman nine to one.
According to head coach Josh Kistler, the Lady Knights were in control of the match for the whole time, scoring their first goal two minutes into the contest.
“Our passing game is finally getting to be where it should be,” Kistler said. “We have been working on slowing the ball down.”
It wasn’t just the Knights passing that was running well on Thursday night. Kistler says the Havasu defense did well, only allowing four shots on goal.
The top scorer for LHHS was Aubrey Carver, who recorded three goals with three assists. Jewell Rusch had two goals and two assists, Presley Evans netted two goals and both Nyri Alozian and Abby Kesitilewe scored one goal.
The Lady Knights will again be at home for their next game. LHHS will host the Yuma Criminals on Jan. 11 starting at 6 p.m.
