The Lady Knights are back to business as usual.
Coming off a loss to Empire High School, the Lake Havasu High School softball team played a game on Tuesday against Lee Williams High School. LHHS won the game 17-1.
In the first inning of Tuesday’s game the Lady Knights scored 14 of their 17 runs. Both Shauna Misiak and Alexis Martin hit home runs in the first inning.
Head coach Kari Thompson says she is happy to see the team “take care of business with the must win games before conference play.”
The Lady Knights play again at home this Friday when they go up against Willow Canyon High School starting at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.