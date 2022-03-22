For a moment things were close, but the Lady Knights pulled ahead for a strong win in the first match since the spring break.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team traveled to Saguaro High School for a regular season match. Havasu won the match 6-3.
Head coach Greg Brueckner says that after the singles matches, the teams were tied 3-3. However, Havasu went on to win all three of the doubles matches 8-0 giving the Lady Knights the 6-3 win.
“Such a strong finish on a long road trip and a great win over a quality opponent,” Brueckner said.
The Lady Knights play their next match next Tuesday. LHHS will go on the road to face Buckeye Union High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
