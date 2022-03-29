The Lake Havasu High School girls tennis team kicked off its week with a strong win.
In the singles matches all of Havasu’s players won in two sets. Monet Land won 6-0 as did Sam Durbin and Morgan Kross. Olivia LeGrand won 6-1, 6-0. Kourtney Carles won 6-4, 6-0 and Sienna Anderson won 6-2, 6-0.
Head coach Greg Brueckner says this is Anderson’s first win at the varsity level.
In the doubles matches Land and Durbin won 8-3. Kross and LeGrand won 8-2 and Carles and Anderson won 8-1.
The Lady Knights play again this Monday when they go on the road again to play against Estrella Foothills for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.