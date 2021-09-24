After a strong drive to start the second half, the Lake Havasu football team struggled to put up points on the scoreboard.
A touchdown run by Isaac Stopke got the Knights within seven points in the third quarter, but Havasu’s defense didn’t have an answer for Glendale’s offense for the rest of the second half. The Knights couldn’t keep up with the surging Cardinals, losing 58-28 at Glendale (3-1) on Friday night. The loss drops Havasu to a 0-2 start for the second year in a row.
Glendale’s offense made plays throughout the night, but the game was decided in the trenches.
“Their offensive line dominated us,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said. “Their offensive line was very aggressive. They got off the ball. They did great downfield blocking and we just couldn’t get off blocks and make plays.
“We made several mistakes, but again, we have some things to clean.”
Glendale never trailed and Havasu was within one score twice. Every time the Knights cut the Cardinals score to seven points, the Cardinals answered back with a touchdown drive of their own.
Stopke’s touchdown to open the third quarter cut Glendale’s lead 28-21 – the last time the Knights were within one score. After Stopke’s touchdown, the Cardinals went on a 23-0 run to extend their lead 51-21.
Backup quarterback Tyler Thompson entered the game in the second half and ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Knights starter Austin Head took a hard hit and was evaluated by the trainer. He was cleared to go back in, but the coaching staff made the decision to take him out of the game.
Golden Shovel game returns next week
The Knights will look for their first win of the season next Friday when they host rival Mohave (3-2, 0-1 3A West) for the annual Golden Shovel game.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools in two years after the rivalry took a hiatus last season. It was the first time in the rivalry’s 51-year-old history that the game didn’t take place.
Havasu won the 51st annual game 38-13 in 2019 and currently hold a seven-game winning streak in the series. The program’s last loss to Mohave came in 2012.
The Knights lead the all-time series with a 37-14 record against the Thunderbirds. Mohave will be coming off a 42-0 loss to Yuma Catholic on Friday.
“If you’re 0-and-whatever or if you’re 3-0, it’s going to be a competitive game,” Karl said. “Both teams want to prove why they deserve the (Golden Shovel) trophy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.