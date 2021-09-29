An annual tradition is returning to Mohave County this year.
The yearly Golden Shovel game between Lake Havasu and Mohave high schools is returning after the rivalry went on hiatus last season. It was the first time in the rivalry's 51-year-old history that the game didn’t take place.
There was a plan to play the Golden Shovel contest during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, but it never happened due to the Knights making the 4A Conference Play-In round. If the Knights never made it to the 4A Play-In round, Lake Havasu head coach Karl Thompson said the game was going to take place at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
“It’s always been a fun game that the kids have gotten really excited about,” Thompson said. “The energy that goes around that day is tremendous.”
In the inaugural matchup in 1969, Havasu won the game 40-6 in Bullhead City. Ever since the first meeting, the Knights and Thunderbirds have battled it out for the iconic shovel that broke ground on both schools over a half-century ago.
The Knights have dominated the long-time rivalry with an all-time 37-14 record against the Thunderbirds. Havasu won the 51st annual game 38-13 in 2019 and the Knights currently hold a seven-game winning streak in the series with the program’s last loss coming in 2012.
The game is scheduled to make its return Friday at Lee Barnes Stadium.
The 50th game in 2018 was the last time the contest was held in Havasu. It was the Knights first time hosting a game on its brand new field at Lee Barnes Stadium. The Knights won the 2018 contest 35-21.
When the schedule was released, the Golden Shovel game was marked on Brenton Szymanski’s calendar. His connection is a little deeper than most players because he used to live in Bullhead City and says he’s friends with most of those players.
“I go to sleep thinking about that every single night,” Szymanski said. “I always think about the shovel game because that’s the thing I want the most is the shovel just to shove it in their face.”
For senior receiver and defensive back Cody Pellaton, the Golden Shovel rivalry is just another game.
“To me, Mohave is Mohave and there’s no reason that we should lose to them,” Pellaton said.
Junior running back Isaac Stopke is one of the Knights who hasn’t played against Mohave at the varsity level, but is enthralled by the rivalry.
“We try to keep the shovel here every year. We don’t try to lose it,” Stopke said. “Last year, we didn’t get to play them, but we know they have some good guys. They’re a young team, but they have some talent. We know they’re going to be tough.”
Last time when the Knights suited up against the Thunderbirds, both teams were in 4A. Havasu was in the West Valley Region while Mohave competed in the Grand Canyon Region. Since then, the Knights are heading into their second season in the 4A Southwest Region while Mohave was realigned to the 3A West Region this summer.
The 2019 game was a one-sided affair with the Knights dominating the contest, which took place during the Fieldhouse’s first year it opened. The game featured a raucous crowd on both sides, but the Mohave fans were silenced when Havasu went into halftime with a 32-0 lead.
The Knights improved to 2-1 after the win while the Thunderbirds dropped to 0-2 after the 2019 game.
“It doesn’t matter for either team where you’re at,” Thompson said. “You could be undefeated or 0-fer, if you can win that game, that could make or break a season.”
As for this year’s game, the Knights (0-2) are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Thunderbirds (3-2, 0-1 3A West) squad who is ranked No. 14 in the 3A Conference. Both teams are coming off double-digit losses last week with Havasu losing 58-28 to Glendale and Mohave falling 42-0 to Yuma Catholic.
Kickoff for the 52nd annual Golden Shovel game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday.
