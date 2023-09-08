The annual Golden Shovel game between the Lake Havasu Knights (1-1) and Mohave Thunderbirds (3-0) is upon us as the teams meet for the 54th year at Lake Havasu High School tonight.
“It is a big rivalry game, records never matter, you know, because it is bragging rights. A lot of history with the shovel being used to break the ground, so it's been a good game,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “Rudy (Olvera) has done a good job with his kids. They're always prepared to play, it's a good rivalry to them.”
The Knights hold a 39-14 series lead over the Thunderbirds and are on a 9-game win streak after having won last year’s 28-14 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
“It's been back and forth. I mean, we've had a little bit of the upper hand the last couple of years, but there's been a lot of close games in there and everything else, so they'll come prepared. Both teams will be ready,” Thompson said. “Emotions will be high about both teams. There's usually a really good crowd, whether it's at our place or theirs. So it is actually a true one of those Friday night light deals where your communities come out and support. That's been what's really been great about being at Lake Havasu is there's such a big community support and everything that we do.”
After having 27 players graduate from last year’s team, the Knights have used the previous two games against Lee Williams and Carl Hayden as a way to move players around and getting experience.
“With so many new people across the board, on our offensive side, we have seven guys that are in the starting lineup that were not in the starting lineup last year,” Thompson said. “A couple of them spilled as role players, but I mean, that's a big majority of the team and we knew it was going to be kind of a rebuilding process. It's about that way every three to four years here as well.”
Despite this being a big rivalry game, the goal is to be 1-0 every week.
“I'm looking at all the guys, different players that in the first 36 clips of this game (against Carl Hayden), we've had probably about 28 to 30 guys, different guys, on the field, getting experience,” Thompson said. “So, the goal each week is to be 1-0. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Golden Shovel. It doesn’t matter if it’s homecoming, home or away. That’s, our focus each week, to be 1-0 at the end of the week.”
In two games, senior Tyler Thompson has thrown for 151 on nine completions of 23 passes with 145 rushing yards. Junior Gavin Briggs has run for 412 yards on 35 carries and also has 21 yards on four receptions. Senior Tucker Stephenson has 19 solo tackles, 23 total and junior Vega Higgins has 10 solo tackles.
“Well with film exchange and everything else, you're getting about 80, 85% of what your opponent's going to do. I mean, we exchange two to three games every week, so you're able to go back and play. But of course, every coach every week has a couple of wrinkles they're going to add,” Thompson said. “I mean, our focus of the week was for us to get better. We have to improve from our scrimmage to week one, week one to week two, and we have to continue to do that. I mean, you throw in a rivalry game, it's a big one.”
On Mohave’s side, sophomore quarterback Joe Yoney has thrown for 531 yards on 17 completions of 23 passes with 403 yards rushing on 43 carries. Senior Tanner Maynes rushed for 290 yards in the Thunderbirds’ three wins.
Defensively, Gage Maynes recorded 10 tackles in their last game and has 15 on the season. Jonathon Williams has 16, despite playing only two games after being suspended for week 3.
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m.
