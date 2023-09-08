Knights win Golden Shovel

The Knights hold up the golden shovel after their 28-14 defeat of rival Mohave Thunderbirds.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The annual Golden Shovel game between the Lake Havasu Knights (1-1) and Mohave Thunderbirds (3-0) is upon us as the teams meet for the 54th year at Lake Havasu High School tonight.

“It is a big rivalry game, records never matter, you know, because it is bragging rights. A lot of history with the shovel being used to break the ground, so it's been a good game,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “Rudy (Olvera) has done a good job with his kids. They're always prepared to play, it's a good rivalry to them.”

