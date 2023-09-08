If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Aug. 26, according to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian. The two-way star continues to bat as a designated hitter but won’t pitch again this year while considering his medical options. Now 29, Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May and to the mound in July 2020.