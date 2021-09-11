By Jeremiah Martinez
The Lake Havasu girls golf team earned their third win of the season in a four-team match Thursday.
At the Antelope Hills Golf Course, the Knights recorded a total team score of 173 – 36 less strokes than runner up Coconino (209). Page (222) and host school Prescott (250) were the other two teams that competed Thursday.
Britteny Gomez continues her strong sophomore campaign, shooting the Knights’ lowest score for the fourth consecutive match. The sophomore finished on par, shooting a 36 – her best score of the season.
Gomez was under par for the majority of her round until she bogeyed in her last three holes – causing her score to finish even. She had a birdie on hole three and recorded an eagle on hole four. From holes two through seven, Gomez was 3-under par.
“A bogey is not bad, but the way her round was going, that kind of gave her a little bit of a hiccup,” Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said.
“She’s getting better and better and she’s putting the work in to do so. I’m very excited about what she could do through the rest of the year.”
The Knights had solid rounds from freshman Ava Gorden and senior Gianna Jehle. Gorden shot a 43 while Jehle recorded a 44. Sophomore Chloe King recorded a 50 and junior Xanthia Still shot a 50. Wojcicki said a couple of girls struggled at holes six and seven, which have a pond near the fairway. Some balls went into the water, but Wojcicki said the girls did a fine job of rebounding the rest of the way.
“Overall the girls did really well,” Wojcicki said. “Looking at our scores from the season, we’re trending in the right direction. Our scores keep getting lower and lower in each and every round.
Up next
The Knights will head to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course for the second time this season for a match against Lee Williams and Mohave on Sept. 17.
