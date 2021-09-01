The Lake Havasu girls golf team played their best round of the season so far en route to their second win in a four-team match Wednesday.
The Knights finished 40 strokes ahead of host Lee Williams with a total score of 178 at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. Sunrise Mountain finished third in the match at 248 while Mohave was last with a score of 273.
For the third match in a row, sophomore Britteny Gomez recorded the lowest score for the Knights. Gomez went 3-over par (39) in the round – tying her best score so far this season. She had a birdie at hole three and made a putt from about 25 feet on hole six, finishing the latter with a par of three strokes, Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojciciki said.
Senior Gianna Jehle shot a 42, followed by freshman Ava Gorden recording a 48 and sophomore Chloe King finished her round with a score of 49. Knights’ No. 5 player Julia Conley scored a 50 in her round. Wojcicki said every girl played a great round on Wednesday.
On hole two, Jehle hit the ball off the green, but recovered with a great drive and finished the hole with a double bogey. Wojcicki said Jehle put together a string of pars for the rest of night.
“We probably could’ve shaved another 12 strokes,” Wojcicki said.“The cup was about one inch bigger so we left a bunch of putts right on the edge and had some tap-ins. If we had a couple of inches left or right of where the putt was, we would’ve had at least 10-12 strokes lower on the team score.”
There were some weather concerns prior to Wednesday’s match with Kingman having showers and thunderstorms in its forecast. Weather wasn’t an issue Wednesday, as all teams teed off at the 2 p.m. start time.
“It was probably one of the best days of golf that I’ve ever seen played,” Wojcicki said. “It was beautiful out. There was a light breeze, but nothing that was affecting the ball too much.”
Up Next
After playing three matches in seven days, the Knights will have to wait eight days for their next match.
Havasu is scheduled to travel to Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott on Sept. 9 to play against Coconino, Page and Prescott high schools. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
