A picturesque day set the scene for a busy day at La Paz County Park on Saturday where the 41st Annual “Take a Kid Fishing” took place.
Children and their families swarmed the lagoon hoping to catch their very first fish, make plenty of memories and maybe start a tradition that can last a lifetime.
Morris Sevada IV, of Parker, and his wife Samantha were on hand with their son, Morris V for the first time.
“They’re having a blast,” said Sevada about his family. “Our son has been talking about it all week and we’re hoping to do it again next year.”
Free hotdogs, water and soda were available throughout the day.
While some were experiencing the event for the first time, like Sevada. Others were returning to the fun.
Maryam Salazar, of Parker, and her daughter Mia were in attendance for the second time, while her younger daughter, Ivy, was getting her first taste of it.
“It’s a great event and they’re having a lot of fun,” said Salazar who would want to bring her daughters again in the future.
Regardless if some make it a yearly tradition or just a day out of it, the memories made will last long after the fun runs out.
