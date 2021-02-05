The Havasu 95 Speedway officially announced the rest of its 2020-21 race season schedule Thursday with dates in February, March, April and May.
After the speedway hosts an event on Saturday, dates for the following races will occur on Feb. 20, March 6, 19-20, April 3, 17 and May 1. The speedway will host a 2019-20 championship banquet on March 5.
The event on Feb. 20 will be a day race, starting at 2 p.m., while the others will take place during the night at 6 p.m. The time for March 19 is not yet determined, as that event will feature open wheel cars.
The rest of the 2020-21 schedule is available on havasu95speedway.com.
The speedway’s next event will be Saturday at 2 p.m. The gate and ticket booth will open for spectators at 12 p.m.
Saturday’s event will feature six different divisions including two kart and dwarf car races. Other series that are scheduled to race will be the factory stocks, midgets & sprints, vintage sprints and street stocks.
