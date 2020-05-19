Havasu 95 Speedway has announced on its Facebook account it will cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season due to not only the coronavirus, but also the climate.
“…as businesses are slowly re-opening with permission and set guidelines, our legal team and insurance carrier has advised us to be very mindful of our climate. Trying to put on an outdoor event with 100 degree or higher temperatures can have negative effects on our fans, staff, and our racers,” the post stated.
The speedway also said they intend to return in September for a new season. It will kick off with the Night of Destruction with the waterless boat race.
Prior to that, the speedway intends to host an automotive swap meet on Saturday, May 30 from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Should the event fair well, another swap meet will be held on Saturday, June 20.
