Havasu 95 Speedway held its third event of the season on Jan. 2 and there were some close finishes in the New Year’s weekend races.
In the Dwarf Cars Series, Adam Teves crossed the finish line first with a time of 10:30.983 in the 25-lap race. Teves finished 0.229 of a second ahead of Richie Abbott (10:31.212). The Sam Nichols Electrical Factory Stocks race ended in a close win for William Guevara, who finished with a time of 14:33.692. Guevara’s finished 0.608 of a second ahead of Jacob Quartaro in the 20-lap race.
As for the Get it in Gear Street Stocks Series, the 35-lap race was won by Kevin James with a time of 20:27.794. He finished 1.220 seconds ahead of Brent Delay. Tyler Savage was on the verge of winning, but his race ended in the 34th lap after a collision cause him to go off the track.
In the final race of the night, the Sigma Engineering Solutions Late Models Series ended with a win by Parker Malone, who finished with a time of 37:27.387. Robby Hornsby (37:28.746) was the runner up, finishing 1.359 seconds behind in the 100-lap race.
Shai Hartshorn placed first in the 206 kart race while Cameron Perna was victorious in the animal karts events. Times for the outlaw kart races were not listed on the Havasu 95 Speedway website.
All results can viewed online on the speedway’s website.
The speedway will host its fourth event of the season on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. Divisions that will be racing in this event will be the late models, 602 modifieds, vintage midgets & sprints, outlaw karts and factory stocks.
