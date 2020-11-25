After holding its first event of the 2020-21 season two weeks ago, Havasu 95 Speedway will be back with more races this Saturday.
The Speedway will host fans at a limited capacity due to covid-19 regulations and the event will feature races in six different divisions including the Late Model series, which kicks off its season at the track this weekend. The first event of races on Nov. 14 also had a limited amount of fans, Havasu 95 Speedway organizer Bill Rozhon said.
“Thanksgiving has always been a big Saturday event,” Rozhon said. “There’s a lot of people in town, it’s a day race, and it’s cooling down so you’ll want to get down there early.”
Saturday’s races also include the factory stocks, pony stocks, street stocks, endure sport class and the 602 modified divisions.
“It’s going to be a pretty exciting race,” Rozhon said.
Gates open at 12 p.m. Saturday and tickets could be bought online at havasu95speedway.com prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.