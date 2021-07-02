The Lake Havasu Little League 10-12 year old All-Stars left Kingman as the Arizona District 9 champions on Wednesday.
The 10-12 All-Stars are the second Little League team from Havasu to capture a District title after the 8-10 age division won the District Championship on June 16. Havasu 10-12 All-Star manager Anthony Carelli credited strong defense and pitching as the team’s “recipe for success” for all three games of their tournament.
As a team, Havasu threw 32 strikeouts in 16 innings and allowed seven hits in three games.
“Pitching was on point for all three games,” Carelli said about his pitching staff. “It allowed us to be competitive all the way through.”
Havasu mercy ruled Parker 19-1 in four innings in the title game with offensive production coming from 13 players. Havasu’s pitching staff didn’t allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning. Carelli said Koen Taylor, Cameron Kendrick and Carter Devett each had strong performances in the championship game.
In the boys’ semifinals game, Havasu defeated Blythe (CA) 6-4, which Carelli called a “redemption” game after losing to that team at the Tournament of Championships. Havasu lost to Blythe 12-11 at the TOC after receiving some controversial calls, Carelli said.
After a slow start offensively, Ayden Carelli, Anthony’s son, kept Havasu in the game with seven strikeouts in four innings. Early in his relief appearance, Deegan Cross struggled with his command, but settled down and tossed six strikeouts in two innings to record the save.
“I intentionally walked what appeared to be their best hitter, putting him as the winning run on first base and Deegan came through and was able to get the strikeouts and win it,” Anthony said.
In game one, Havasu defeated Bullhead City 9-4 behind strong pitching and home runs from Cross and Drew Passmore. The District tournament featured six teams from the Colorado River Region.
“We were inspired by the 8-10 division for Lake Havasu Little League and what they were able to accomplish,” Anthony said. “We have 3-4 kids that were on the team that have younger brothers participating in that. It’s really exciting to just get out there and show what the older kids are able to do based on what the younger kids were able to execute. That’s kind of what it all started from.”
Up next for Havasu is the Little League State Tournament at the Tempe Sports Complex starting on July 16. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on July 24. The State tournament features all 14 Little League District winners from Arizona.
