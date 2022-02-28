The Lake Havasu High School baseball team’s winning streak continues.
On Monday afternoon, the Knights hosted Kingman Academy High School for a regular season game. LHHS ended up beating the Tigers 11-4.
The game started off close with the score being tied 2-2 after the Tigers finished their second chance at the plate. But in the bottom of the second inning the Knights pulled away scoring six runs, four of which were scored after junior Deegan Cordova sent a ball flying over the left field fence while the bases were loaded.
Kingman Academy struggled to regain their footing after that explosive second inning, only scoring two more times in the fifth and seventh inning. Meanwhile LHHS scored two more runs in the third and one more in the fourth inning.
The Knights play their next game tomorrow against Kingman High School. LHHS will travel to the Bulldogs field for a 3 p.m. game.
