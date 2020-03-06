After splitting its first two games of the Kingman Invitational on Thursday, the Lake Havasu baseball team earned another split on Friday to wrap up the tournament.
The Knights (3-3) defeated Snowflake 3-2 in the opener, but fell 5-2 again to Gila Ridge, eliminating them from the tournament.
“Overall, we’re pleased with what we saw this weekend out of the team,” said head coach Kit Borg. “We’re getting guys on base and hitting the ball, but we just can’t get that clutch hit.”
Junior Logan Daughtry started against Snowflake for Havasu and went three innings to earn the win. Fellow junior Cole Fuller earned the save.
The Hawks defeated the Knights by an identical score on Thursday, but despite the loss, Borg like the way his team played.
“The score was not indicative of the way they played in that game,” he said.
Havasu used five of its junior varsity players in this weekend’s tournament, which Borg said was a way for them to only provide depth, but also gain varsity experience and develop them.
A pair of them had the chance to pitch in Friday’s action. Sophomore Logan Vetter tossed an inning against Snowflake while freshman Levi Cook pitched an inning versus Gila Ridge.
Vetter is the younger brother of junior Max Vetter.
Up next, the Knights will face Peoria in a doubleheader Monday on the road with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
Senior Cameron Bagshaw is expected to start the first game, while his brother, junior Colton Bagshaw, will get the nod in the second game.
“We’re hoping they can both go deep into the game for us and that our offense will be firing on all cylinders,” said Borg.
