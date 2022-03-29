The Knights had a rough of it Tuesday at Verrado High School.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team traveled to Buckeye and lost to the Vipers 9-2.
LHHS started the game well, scoring a run in the first inning. However, the Vipers scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning. From there the Havasu was only able to get one more in their last at bat.
The Knights return to their home field this Friday when they host Canyon View High School for a 2 p.m. game.
