The losing streak continues for the Lake Havasu baseball team after a close loss to Agua Fria Tuesday.
The Knights fell 5-4 on the road against an Owls (2-5) team who won their second game of the season. Havasu remains winless in the month of April (0-5) and have been outscored 55-13 during the five-game skid.
According to MaxPreps, the Knights collected six hits with Austin Lombardo and Colton Bagshaw each getting two hits. Lombardo drove in a run and hit a triple during a 2-for-4 day. Bagshaw, who pitched Tuesday, was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Espn Simpson and Kaden Twyman each reached base on singles. Simpson was 1-for-3 while Twyman was also 1-for-3 with an RBI.
On the mound, Bagshaw threw 60 pitches in three innings. The senior tossed six strikeouts, but gave up an unearned run and walked five batters. Ryan Blondell yielded seven hits and four earned runs in three innings. In his outing, Blondell didn’t walk anyone and tossed three strikeouts on 49 pitches.
The Knights dropped to 3-10 overall and 1-6 in the Desert West.
Havasu will conclude the season with four straight home games starting with a contest against Coconino (6-6, 4-5 4A Grand Canyon) Saturday at 1 p.m. The Knights will host Mohave (April 28), Agua Fria (April 30) and Lee Williams (May 3) to wrap up the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.