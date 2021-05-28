With spring sports officially over, several Lake Havasu baseball and softball players were honored on the 2021 All-Desert West teams.
Baseball
Havasu pitcher/shortstop Colton Bagshaw was the only Knight to be named to the All-Region First Team and was selected as a position player. In his final prep season, Bagshaw led the team in multiple batting categories including a.412 average, 21 hits, 17 runs and nine stolen bases – all team highs. He was also one of five Knights to hit a home run.
Levi Cook and Kaden Twyman were named to the Second Team as position players. Cook, a sophomore, had the third best average on the team at .359, was tied for the third most hits at 14 and led the Knights in RBIs at 10.
During his senior season, Twyman batted the second-best average on the team at .360, recorded the second most hits at 18 and was tied for third in RBIs at nine.
Bagshaw and Twyman are both continuing their baseball careers in college. Bagshaw will play at Minot State, an NCAA Division II program in North Dakota, with his older brother Cameron Bagshaw. Twyman recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Porterville College, a junior college in California’s San Joaquin Valley.
Ryan Blondell, Deegan Cordova and Espn Simpson each earned All-Desert West Honorable Mention for the Knights. Blondell and Simpson each hit two home runs this season.
Havasu’s baseball team finished the season at 5-12 overall and 1-7 in the Desert West in Cullen Stahl’s first year as head coach.
Softball
Alysen Reith, Shauna Misiak and Natalie Ramirez earned All-Desert West First Team honors while Ali Grogan, Aubrie Carver and Leah Huffman were selected to the Second team. Reith earned her selection as a pitcher while the rest were recognized as position players.
Alexis Martin and Riley VanDeWeghe earned All-Region Honorable Mention.
Reith had success in the circle and at the plate during her junior season. The left hander went 9-3 with an ERA of 2.59 and threw 68 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings. Rieth was one of seven Knights who batted over .400. She had a .420 average with 21 hits and 19 RBIs.
Martin mainly pitched in relief and had a 2.51 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.
Huffman (team-high .491 average), Misiak (.474), Carver (.473), VanDeWeghe (.450) and Grogan (.423) all batted over .400 for the Knights this season. Misiak (team-high 27 hits), Huffman (26), Carver (26), Grogan (22) and Ramirez (20) all recorded at least 20 hits.
Misiak led the team in runs (32), RBIs (28) and stolen bases (12). Grogan and Carver tied for the most doubles on the team at nine.
Havasu’s softball team finished its season in the 5A State Playoffs with a first round loss to Millennium. The Knights were the No. 6 seed in the 5A bracket and hosted a playoff game on their brand new field. Havasu went 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the Desert West in 2021.
All starters from the playoff game are expected to return next season.
