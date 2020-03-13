On the second day of the River Valley Route 66 Baseball Classic, the Lake Havasu baseball team tied both of its two games, playing to a 1-1 tie against Southwest (Calif.) and a 3-3 against Chino Valley.
Both games were five innings in length.
In the opener, the Knights (5-4) scored its only run after junior Max Vetter doubled and scored on an error.
Havasu’s ace, junior Cameron Bagshaw, tossed a complete game while allowing only the one run for the Knights.
“He’s Cameron and he’s always consistent for us, said head coach Kit Borg. “We couldn’t get the big hit but he kept us in the game.”
Against Chino Valley in the second game, Havasu trailed 3-1 heading into the fourth inning until the Knights scored twice on back-to-back run-scoring singles by juniors Kaden Twyman and Colton Bagshaw.
Havasu threatened in the fifth but couldn’t push across a run.
“The kids just need to keep working and keep grinding,” said Borg. “They’re some good athletes but we need some more of them to step up.”
The Knights will wrap up its weekend tournament against Central Union from El Centro, California today at noon.
