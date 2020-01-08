In the first game of West Valley Region play, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team was routed by Peoria 92-46 on Wednesday night.
The Knights came out of the gates with some hot shooting, matching the Panthers’ offensive firepower and trailed 20-18 at the end of the first quarter. However, Peoria’s noticeable advantage in speed and athleticism began to show and the Panthers soon pulled away.
“Peoria turned it up,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “They’re a really good team and we all knew that. They didn’t do anything to us that they wouldn’t have done to any other team out there. They’re just that good of a ball club. As long as our kids continue to play hard and as long as they don’t give up, I can live with that.”
The Panthers (13-3, 1-0 West Valley) were ranked No. 4 in the 4A Conference coming into the game.
Bradley Rogers scored 10 points in the first to keep the Knights (9-5, 0-1 West Valley) in the game. He finished the game with 19.
Peoria began the second quarter with a run which seemed to never end.
The Panthers scored 37 points in the quarter, including 14 from Isaac Monroe. The senior poured in a game-high 35 on the night. Peoria took a commanding 57-28 lead into halftime.
However, it was far from a one-man show as Peoria had three other players in double figures.
The Panthers lead ballooned to as much as 48 at one point late in the fourth quarter.
Senior Jayden Azar added 16 points for Lake Havasu.
Despite the loss, Darnell isn’t concerned about his team going forward and still believes a playoff appearance is achievable, beginning with winning a pair of games next week.
“Those should be two games that I feel that if we play our game and do our thing, we should be able to get a couple W’s,” said Darnell.
The Knights face River Valley on the road Monday night at 6 p.m. and then head to Yuma to face Gila Ridge on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
