Thursday’s performance for the Lake Havasu volleyball team was the rebound they needed after getting swept two days prior.
The Knights improved to 2-2 on the season after beating the Glendale Cardinals 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 27-25) at home Thursday. It was a much-needed boost for the Knights after losing in three sets Tuesday at Parker.
“That was a big loss on Tuesday since they beat them in the crossover game at the tournament,” Havasu assistant coach Lori Kuemerle said. “I know the morale was really down.”
In a thrilling third set, it looked like the Cardinals were on their way to forcing a fourth game with an early 8-2 lead. After a timeout, the Knights rallied with a 6-1 run to get within one point.
With the scoreboard at 16-12 in favor of the Cardinals, the Knights rallied with four-straight points to tie the game and a dramatic finish followed. After four ties, the Knights looked to be in trouble with the Cardinals leading 23-21.
Glendale reached 24 points and led by two, but Havasu showed resilience to close out the sweep. The Knights scored three consecutive points to tie the game and take the lead at 25-24.
“We really pushed through at the end,” middle hitter Kamryn Kletschka said about the third set. “The energy was everything we needed, we just realized that we got this.”
An error from Havasu tied the game again, but two kills in a row from Carly Cordero sealed the sweep for the Knights. Cordero, a senior, finished the night with a team-high 11 kills and seven digs.
“We knew that we needed to pull through at the end, we were behind for a little while,” Cordero said. “Our front row knew we had to get the job done and put balls away and I think that’s why we came back because of that.”
After clinching the first game with a strong finish, the Knights were resilient in the second. The Knights went down early 4-1 in the second set and rallied with a 10-0 run to take a seven-point lead.
The Knights never squandered the lead, holding on to it after the Cardinals tied the set at 16 on an unforced error from Havasu. The Cardinals got within one point (20-19), but the Knights scored the final five points in the set. The Knights earn the match point on an error from the Cardinals.
“Our serving was good tonight,” Kuemerle said. “I thought our serve was a lot more consistent.”
Natalie Ramirez finished with six kills, followed by four each from Kamryn Kletschka and Caylee Crook. Setter Olivia Legrand finished with 24 assists and five digs. Libero Kaleigh Paoli recorded a team-high 11 digs and Brookyln Hawkins had five in that category.
Head coach Tim Rodriguez did not coach Thursday due to an illness.
Up next
Havasu will shift its focus to the Fourth Annual Colorado River Volleyball Tournament hosted by River Valley High School in Mohave Valley on Saturday.
“We just need consistency and we have to start faster,” Kuemerle said. “We need our offense to be quicker.”
